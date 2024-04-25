MG’s Cyberster drop-top electric vehicle goes on sale in the UK

MG has opened up its order books for its new convertible EV, the Cyberster.

From launch there will be two models on offer, the standard Trophy and the top-of-the-line GT.

The Trophy comes with an electric motor that produces 335bhp, has a torque figure of 475Nm and can do 0-60mph in 4.8 seconds.

The GT, meanwhile, comes with dual electric motors which boast a power output of 496bhp, can produce 725Nm of torque and enable the Cyberster to do 0-60mph in 3.0 seconds.

The Trophy and GT will come with a 77kWh battery pack that will give a claimed electric range of 316 miles, while the more powerful GT has a range of 276 miles on a single charge.

Both models are equipped with four driving modes – Comfort, Custom, Sport and Track.

David Allison, MG head of product and planning said: “The Cyberster is a car designed to excite, whether through its head-turning design or its scintillating performance. Both the Trophy and GT are compelling two-seat EV sporting roadsters which promise to propel gran touring into the electric age.”

Charging times for the Trophy have not been confirmed, but the GT is capable of using DC rapid charging of up to 150kW – enabling a charging time from 10 per cent to 80 per cent in 38 minutes.

The Cyberster comes as standard with Brembo Brakes as well as 19-inch alloys for the Trophy and 20-inches for the GT.

Prices start at £54,995 and rise to £59,995. (Credit: MG PR)

Inside there is a standard 10.25-inch driver display flanked by two seven-inch displays and another coloured display mounted in the centre console to allow access to the climate control – the boot capacity is measured at 249 litres as well.

Features such as Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, eight-speaker Bose sound system, DAB and voice recognition, a 360-degree parking camera and USB ports are all standard, too.

Orders can be placed at any selected MG dealer across the UK with deliveries expected in August. Prices start at £54,995 for the Trophy and rise to £59,995 for the dual-motor GT.