Mini takes the covers off its new Aceman electric crossover

Mini has revealed the Aceman crossover which will slot between the smaller Cooper and larger Countryman in the firm’s line-up.

Things start with the Aceman E, which brings a 42.5 kWh battery pack and a claimed electric driving range of 192 miles. It also produces 181bhp, gives out 290Nm of torque and does 0-60mph in 7.7 seconds – and 75kW DC charging is available.

The more powerful Aceman SE comes with a larger 54.2 kWh battery pack, enabling an increased electric range of 252 miles, 214bhp, 330Nm of torque and a 0-60mph time of 6.9 seconds – with rapid charging allowing the car to go from 10 to 80 per cent in under 30 minutes.

The exterior features new LED headlights, an octagonal grille, flush door handles, a retracted rear window and an elongated roof spoiler.

The interior features a 24cm OLED display. (Credit: BMW Mini Group UK)

The interior has a curved dashboard with a two-tone door trim design. As with the Cooper and Countryman, the Aceman features a large OLED central display and while lighting along the roof frame aims to replicate ambient lighting.

The boot space offers 300 litres of luggage capacity with the rear seats in place, while that extends to 1,005 litres with them folded down.

In the UK, there will be three trim levels on offer, Classic, Exclusive and Sport.

Classic comes with a high gloss black front grille and 17-inch alloy wheels while Exclusive boasts a silver front grille, 18-inch alloy wheels or 19-inch as an option. The top-of-the-line Sport features a rear spoiler equipped with air blades, John Cooper Works-inspired front and rear bumpers as well as red and black bonnet stripes.

The exterior features flush door handles and new LED headlights. (Credit: BMW Mini Group UK)

Prices will start at £31,800 for the Aceman E in Classic trim and will rise to £36,300 for the Aceman SE in Sport trim. The first deliveries are due in November 2024.