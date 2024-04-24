BMW i4 and 4-Series Gran Coupe receive fresh design updates

BMW has revealed facelifted versions of its i4 electric and 4-Series Gran Coupe.

Externally, both models receive new headlight designs and the famous BMW front kidney grilles now are finished in matt chrome – while M Sport versions of the i4 and 4-Series Gran Coupe now feature a gloss black rear diffuser.

There are new alloy wheel designs with the option of 19-inch M aerodynamic wheels with double spokes or 20-inch BMW Individual wheels, too.

Inside, the interiors feature a new steering wheel design with two spokes, while M Sport models receive a three-spoke design with a flat bottom.

The iDrive infotainment system has been upgraded and now features what BMW is calling ‘QuickSelect’ – which enables fewer buttons and controls in the cockpit. Functions such as the climate control or – if fitted – with heated seats and steering wheel can be controlled via the infotainment display.

Ambient lighting is now standard across the i4 and 4-Series Gran Coupe range and owners have the choice of up to nine different coloured lighting.

The 4-Series Gran Coupe gets new headlights and steering wheel. (Credit: BMW Mini Group UK)

In terms of powertrains, buyers in the UK have a choice of two versions of Gran Coupe – the M440i xDrive M Performance or the 420i. The former comes with mild-hybrid 48V technology and is mated to a six-cylinder petrol engine that produces 379bhp and returns a 0-60mph time of 4.7 seconds. The latter produces 186bhp and gives out 300Nm of torque – while 0-60mph is achieved in 7.7 seconds.

The i4 comes in three different guises – eDrive 35, eDrive40 and M50 xDrive.

The eDrive35 electric motor produces 290bhp and 400Nm of torque and gives an electric range of between 240 to 311 miles while the eDrive40 pushes out 340bhp and 430Nm and goes between 291 to 373 miles on a single charge.

The i4 is available as a four-wheel-drive xDrive model. (Credit: BMW Mini Group UK)

The M50 receives BMW’s xDrive all-wheel-drive system as standard, utilising a 317bhp electric motor that drives the rear wheels and a 261bhp motor that powers the front. In Sport mode, the driver can enjoy an extra 69bhp and increased torque of 65Nm taking it to 795Nm. It also enables the i4 xDrive to go from 0-60mph in 3.7 seconds and onwards to an electronically controlled top speed of 140mph.

Deliveries are expected in July this year with the i4 priced from £50,365 for the eDrive35 and rising to £69,995 for the i4 M50, while the 4-Series Gran Coupe starts from £43,830 for the 420i and rises to £59,545 for the M440i xDrive.