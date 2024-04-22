Goodwood’s ‘Goodwoof’ draws the attention of motoring’s top designers

Goodwood might be one of the UK’s best-known motoring hotspots, hosting key events such as the Festival of Speed and Revival each year. Both occasions are rooted in driving and racing, celebrating all things motorised at the West Sussex estate.

However, Goodwoof – which is Goodwood’s latest dog-themed event – is also attracting the interest of some of the motoring world’s top designers.

Marek Reichman, chief creative officer for Aston Martin, has created a unique kennel concept for dogs which draws inspiration from some of the British luxury carmaker’s designs.

The details are just as high-quality as on Aston Martin’s cars

Dubbed ‘DBK-9’ in reference to Aston Martin’s range of sports cars, the bag-like kennel allows for either handheld or shoulder use and, when folded out, provides a quality hang-out for pets to shelter from the sun. It’s even got a quilted leather base – just like the seats in Aston Martin’s DB12 – while brass elements on the pivot function add an extra finish.

Then, when your dog has finished relaxing, the design means it can easily be collapsed and carried away – or even stowed in the boot of a car.

It’s one of 14 shortlisted designs for Goodwoof’s ‘Barkitecture’ kennel competition, with all entries shaped around the headline theme ‘Lounge Access: For the Jet-Setting Dog’. Last year’s competition saw Gianna Botsford Architects awarded top-dog status, with the competition raising a total of £26,050 for charity partner Pets As Therapy.

As with 2023’s competition, a winner will be selected by designer Kevin McCloud MBE and The Duke of Richmond.

Goodwoof will take place from Saturday 18 May until Sunday 19 May. Tickets are still available online.