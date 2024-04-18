New Citroen C3 Aircross will come with seven seats

Citroen has taken the covers off its new C3 Aircross and this time will be rivalling cars like the seven seat Dacia Jogger.

A choice of petrol, hybrid and electric powertrains will be on offer with further details to be revealed nearer the car’s launch date which is set to be later this year.

Externally, the new C3 Aircross has grown in size measuring at 4.39 metres long.

It also shares similar design cues to the new C3 with a vertical front end that houses the Citroen logo and both petrol and electric versions will sit on the same platform.

Customers will also be able to customise the look of their Aircross with a two-tone paint option and colour clips located on the bumper and rear quarters can be interchanged for different colours, too.

This new model is now an SUV rather than a crossover and Citroen promises that the larger exterior dimensions will help increase the cabin space with more leg and headroom for second row passengers and sufficient space for third row passengers.

The C3 Aircross will be available with a choice of petrol, hybrid and electric powertrains. (Credit: Stellantis media)

Not only has the C3 Aircross grown in size and length, it also sits higher off the ground over the outgoing model allowing for more ground clearance and allows passengers and the driver to sit higher up giving better visibility when driving.

The next generation C3 Aircross will be fully revealed in the summer of this year with further details on pricing, specifications and engines to follow nearer the car’s release date – while order books will open once the car’s launch.