Pininfarina reveals Reversario hypercar in a bespoke commission

Italian design house Pininfarina has revealed a bespoke hypercar designed for one lucky customer.

The Reversario is a special edition of Pininfarina’s Battista electric hypercar which was limited to only 150 units worldwide when it went on sale in 2022.

There have also been limited runs of the Battista with the Anniversario that was revealed in 2020 to celebrate the firm’s 90th birthday.

The Reversario will come with 1,874bhp and will do 0-60mph in just 1.79 seconds. (Credit: Pininfarina Automobili)

This new model is hand-built and features unique exterior colour schemes that represent Pininfarina’s heritage. Unlike the Anniversario which featured a white top half body and grey finish for the lower section, the Reverario does this the other way around with a grey body on top of a white lower half.

Underneath the skin, there are four electric motors with one driving each wheel – while an electronic stability control with a software differential allows the driver to tailor the power delivery and handling responses.

The Reversario comes with the same battery pack as the standard Battista – a 120kWh lithium-ion battery contained with strong and lightweight carbon fibre housing.

Performance figures are the same as the standard car with 1,874bhp, 2,300 Nm of torque, a 0-60mph time of just 1.79 seconds and 0-124mph in 4.75 seconds.

The battery pack is mounted centrally behind the seats to give the best centre of gravity.

Prices for the Reversario have not been revealed yet, but considering the standard Battista had a price tag of £2 million – expect this bespoke model to cost a lot more than that.