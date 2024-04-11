Hyundai i20 N-Line S prices and specs revealed

Hyundai has revealed prices and specifications for its i20 N-Line S model.

The top-of-the-range sporty N-Line S will be priced at £24,180 and features exterior and interior elements taken from the flagship Hyundai N brand.

The N brand is the South Korean firm’s performance division, producing hot hatches such as the i20N and i30N, while more recently it took a swing at hot EVs with the Ioniq 5N.

The N-Line trim is more mainstream, with sporty exterior and interior aesthetics as well as affordable running costs and prices.

Under the bonnet, the i20 N-Line S is powered by a 1.0-litre turbocharged engine that produces 98bhp and 72Nm of torque. There is a choice of a six-speed manual transmission and a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox.

The N-Line S features heated front seats and steering wheel as well as ambient lighting. (Credit: Hyundai press UK)

The current N-Line in the i20 range comes with a rear spoiler, N-Line leather-wrapped steering wheel and gear knob, as well as sportier front and rear bumpers and side skirts. But the N-Line S adds to this with bespoke 17-inch alloy wheels, multi-coloured ambient lighting, heated front seats and steering wheel, front and rear parking sensors plus a Bose audio system.

There is also a choice of ten exterior colours as well as the option to have a two-tone paint scheme with Phantom black contrasting roof and door mirrors.

Safety equipment in the N-Line S includes lane keep and follow assist, autonomous city braking, a speed limiter plus driver, passenger, side and curtain airbags.

The new i20 N-Line S is available to order from April 11, with deliveries expected later in the year.