Citroen reveals petrol and hybrid versions of electric C3

Citroen has revealed conventional versions of its electric C3 to make it more competitively priced against its rivals.

The hatchback has been around since 2002 and has gained a reputation for being a funky and fresh alternative to the likes of the Vauxhall Corsa and Volkswagen Polo.

The electric-only E-C3 was unveiled last October, boasting a 111bhp electric motor, 44kWh battery pack and claimed electric range of 199 miles on a single charge.

From a 100kW fast charger, the E-C3 can be charged from 20 to 80 per cent in just 26 minutes.

Now in its fourth generation, the new C3 gains a more rugged SUV look and is available as a hybrid and petrol model.

The hybrid will come with a 48V system, enabling 50 per cent of city driving on electric power alone.

Under the bonnet is a three-cylinder petrol engine that produces 100bhp, while the electric motor adds an extra 28bhp.

The new C3 will be available with a 1.2-litre three-cylinder petrol and a 48V hybrid powertrain. (Credit: Stellantis media William Crozes @ Continental Productions)

There will also be the option of a 1.2-litre three-cylinder petrol engine that produces 101bhp and is paired with a six-speed manual gearbox.

In mainland Europe, there will be two trims on offer with the new C3, starting with the entry-level You featuring LED headlights, electric mirrors, air conditioning, automatic lights and a head-up display.

The top-of-the-line Max adds two-tone paint, 17-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, a 10.25-inch colour touchscreen, power-folding door mirrors, tinted rear windows and wireless smartphone charging.

Space inside the cabin has improved with more storage compartments in the centre console, door pockets and under the central armrest.

Boot space is larger than in the previous model with an extra 10 litres of space taking it to a total capacity of 310 litres – as well as a 60:40 split function on the top-of-the-range Max model.

The new C3 will go on sale in mainland Europe with a price equivalent of £12,800, while the electric E-C3 will have a price equivalent of £19,900.

Citroen has yet to reveal prices and trim levels for the UK market, as well as a date for when order books will open.