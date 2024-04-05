DS3 and DS4 gain hybrid powertrains for efficiency boost

DS Automobiles has revealed hybrid versions of its DS3 and DS4 hatchback models.

Both models will come with a 1.2-litre three-cylinder petrol engine producing 138bhp coupled to a new six-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox that incorporates a 28bhp electric motor – there is also a 0.9 kWh lithium-ion battery that helps boost the electric system.

Around town and at lower speeds, the new hybrid system allows both cars to run on pure electric power which helps improve fuel economy by 40 per cent, according to DS.

The DS3 hybrid can achieve a 0-60mph time of 8.2 seconds – which is 1.2 seconds faster compared to the conventional powered version while the DS4 hybrid does 0-60mph in 10.2 seconds.

Furthermore, there are two new trim levels for the DS4 hybrid called Pallas and Etoile.

Pallas trim has a Diamond Tungsten fabric interior, dual-zone climate control, reversing camera and front and rear parking sensors.

Etoile models add electric seats, DS’ Iris infotainment system, head up display, matrix LED headlamps and tinted rear windows.

Prices for the hybrid version of the DS3 start at just over £30,200 with the new Pallas trim for the DS4 hybrid starting from just over £34,300 and rises to £38,000 for the Etoile model.

All models are available to order now with deliveries expected later this year.