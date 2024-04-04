These were the best-selling cars in March

It was another good month for new car registrations, with the market experiencing the best March since 2019 alongside the 20th month of sustained growth. In all, 317,786 new cars reached the road, according to the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT).

But which cars came out on top in the popularity stakes and were there any surprises? We take a look at the top 10 best-selling cars in March below.

Nissan Qashqai – 8,931

The Qashqai continues to sell in significant numbers. (Nissan)

The most popular model to be sold over the last month is the Nissan Qashqai and it’s not hard to see why. The Qashqai offers great value for money in the family car class with a decent driving position, efficient engines and impressive practicality.

There is also a hybrid option available to make running costs even cheaper, plus the Qashqai has built up a reputation over the years as a solid, dependable and easy-to-live-with family crossover.

Ford Puma – 8,318

The Ford Puma has been updated with a new look and fresh interior

The Puma is the Ford’s baby crossover in its range, and nearly every month it finds itself in a podium finish in terms of sales.

The Puma is a fun-to-drive and good-looking small crossover that shares all its underpinnings with the recently cancelled Fiesta hatchback. The Puma is a direct rival to cars like the Nissan Juke and Toyota Yaris Cross, while offering affordable running costs and decent driving dynamics. For the keen driver, you have the option of the hot ST model, too which comes with a 1.5-litre three-cylinder turbocharged engine that produces 197bhp.

Kia Sportage – 7,445

(Kia)

The Kia Sportage was the model that kickstarted the South Korean brand’s new image back in 2010, and since then it has gotten better and better.

Now in its fourth generation, the Sportage has striking looks, great build quality and a host of onboard technology – while coming with Kia’s legendary 7-year 100,000-mile warranty.

Nissan Juke – 7,346

The Nissan Juke gets a number of updates for 2024. (Nissan)

Launched in 2010 as what was the first compact crossover, the Juke has been a firm favourite among British buyers for many years. With its bulbous looks and compact dimensions, the Juke offers those who want to drive something funky and fresh without burning a hole in their pocket – and now with it’s available with a 1.6-litre hybrid powertrain, the Juke gives drivers efficient motoring along with modern looks.

Audi A3 – 6,010

(Audi)

The Audi A3 is the small family hatchback of choice for those who want a premium badge with great build quality. Underneath the skin, the A3 is the same as the Volkswagen Golf, but that’s no bad thing as the A3 is great to drive while being practical and easy to live with.

Also, a plug-in hybrid variant is available to make running costs even lower and with Audi’s excellent residual values – it’s no wonder we have seen it on the top 10 list many times before.

Vauxhall Corsa – 5,952

The Vauxhall Corsa is now available as a hybrid. (Vauxhall)

The Vauxhall Corsa has always been a car to suit all types of drivers, while the latest version has injected a healthy dose of style into this clever hatchback. The Corsa’s rise in popularity has no doubt been pushed by the Electric version, too, which has a good range of up to 222 miles on a single charge.

Inside, the Corsa features a lot of hard-wearing plastics which means it can hold up well to daily life, as well as plenty of technology that can make driving more pleasant.

Mercedes A-Class – 5,892

The redesigned Mercedes A-Class has arrived

The A-Class has always offered a more premium take on the traditional hatchback format. Though it may have been around in its current guise for a while now an updated version – released in 2022 – has obviously sparked a little extra life into this compact Mercedes.

The new A-Class continues to offer a range of clean and frugal engines – with most supported by mild-hybrid technology – while inside there’s the latest infotainment screen that Mercedes has to offer.

Volkswagen Golf – 5,631

The Volkswagen Golf has had numerous updates for 2024. (Volkswagen)

It’s hard to imagine a world without the Volkswagen Golf, isn’t it? The German firm’s ever-present hatchback continues to strike a chord with car buyers and while the eighth-generation car may have hit a few speedbumps on the way – mainly due to criticisms surrounding the infotainment screen – these have been quickly addressed with a revised 8.5 version.

With a great choice of engines and specifications, the Golf continues to offer buyers the variety that they’re after.

Tesla Model Y – 5,602

(Tesla)

Tesla’s Model Y continues to remain a common sight on this list, with the firm’s electric crossover continuing to prove popular with buyers. It’s got a lot of modern ‘must-have’ features, such as a large infotainment screen which packs loads of features and systems.

Model Y ownership also gives access to Tesla’s widespread Supercharger network, with thousands of rapid charge points dotted throughout the UK and Europe.

MG HS – 5,460

The HS is key to MG’s growing sales. (MG)

It’s another MG which rounds out the top 10 this month – the HS. The firm’s largest SUV packs loads of value into a good-looking package, with plenty of on-board equipment coming alongside a range of efficient engines. There’s also a plug-in hybrid variant which can deliver up to 32 miles of electric-only range.

Prices for the HS start from £24,030, making this one of the most value-orientated cars of its type on the market today.