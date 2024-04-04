New Range Rover SV Burford Edition is inspired by the Cotswolds

A new limited-edition Range Rover SV which takes its inspiration from the Cotswolds is heading to the UK.

The new SV Burford Edition will be limited to just 10 units and all are destined for the UK alone, with no examples being shipped abroad. The Burford Edition ‘has design cues from the calm and beautiful British countryside’ while taking its name from the Cotswold town.



Based upon the Range Rover SV P615 V8 Long Wheelbase, the Burford Edition gets a ‘Aether Grey’ exterior shade, with a satin finish and metal script badging. Inside, there’s a two-tone interior of ‘Light Cloud’ and ‘Cinder Grey’ made from woven textiles. It even gets ‘co-ordinating scatter cushions’ for ‘clients who prefer to be driven’.

Patrick McGillycuddy, Managing Director, JLR (UK), said: “We’re immensely proud to offer this highly desirable and rare limited edition to our most discerning UK clients. The Burford Edition builds on Range Rover’s exclusivity and luxury, and captures the essence of the Cotswolds – one of the most beautiful locations in the UK and the heartland of Range Rover.”

The grey exterior is contrasted by silver badges

The Burford Edition comes from Range Rover SV’s Bespoke commissioning house where owners can completely personalise their vehicles. It’s available exclusively to buyers of either Autobiography or SV-specification Range Rover models.

Range Rover says that the Burford Edition’s price is available on application, though prices for the standard SV Long Wheelbase kick off from £192,000. Interested parties will be invented to a preview event through the Range Rover House service at Daylesford Farm in the heart of the Cotswolds.