New Alpine A290 will make its world debut at Le Mans 24

The world debut for the hotly anticipated Alpine A290 is just around the corner with the 24 hours of Le Mans being the destination of its unveil this summer.

The A290 was showcased last year in concept form, with this upcoming hot hatch underpinning by the same platform as the new Renault 5 E-Tech.

The new city car is the first electric model to be in Alpine’s range and will mark a turning point in the brand’s future.

The A290 will use the same platform as the Renault 5 E-Tech with the AmpR platform. (Credit: Alpine cars Media)

The concept, which debuted in May 2023, gave the impression that Alpine wanted to make an urban city car with sports car credentials and showed that the company wanted to still build driver-focused cars with sustainable motorsport pedigree.

The A290 will be entering into a new and competitive market with EV hot hatches, directly competing with the Abarth 500e, MG4 XPower and Volkswagen ID.3 GTX.

The new Alpine will share the same platform as the new Renault 5 E-Tech with its AmpR small platform but the A290 will get more power, chassis tweaks and suspension upgrades compared to the standard 5 E-Tech.

Further details will be revealed nearer the car’s launch, with prices and specifications still not confirmed for the UK market – but expect a premium over the standard Renault 5 E-Tech’s starting price of around £23,000 when A290 goes on sale.

The new Alpine A290 will be unveiled to the public at the Le Mans 24 Hours endurance race on June 13, 2024.