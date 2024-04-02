First Tesla Cyberbeast heads under the hammer at auction

The auction for the first Tesla Cyberbeast is underway at Sotheby Motorsports in Florida.

There is no reserve allowing the truck to sell for any price when the auction ends on April 9, though bidding was kicked off at $75,000 (£59,700). At the time of writing, seven bids had been placed with the truck’s auction price standing at $87,000 (£69,200).

The Cyberbeast is the top-of-the-line model in the Cybertruck range, packing 856bhp and an electric range of 320 miles alongside a claimed 0-60mph time of just 2.6 seconds and a towing capacity of five and a half tonnes.

Colleen Cash, president of Sotheby’s Motorsport, said: “The Cybertruck and Cyberbeast have seized the global spotlight in a manner unlike any vehicle launch before, marking a pop culture phenomenon.

“We believe that the Cyberbeast will become an iconic symbol of this era, much like the DeLorean has for past generations. This auction represents a rare opportunity to own a piece of automotive history.”

Tesla’s Cybertruck had to pass several hurdles before it could enter production, including the fabrication of the highly durable steel exterior. Despite being first shown in 2019, it took until December 1, 2023, for the Cybertruck to be showcased in production-ready form.

When the Cyberbeast goes on sale, the base price will be the equivalent of £79,500 – however with the first Cyberbeast under auction with no reserve, it’s anticipated to exceed above and beyond that price tag.

Unfortunately, there are no plans to bring the Cyberbeast and Cybertruck models to the UK.