Renault’s Scenic E-Tech Electric gains new entry-level version

Renault has added a new lower-priced version of its Scenic E-Tech Electric.

The new electric SUV is priced at £37,495 – which is £3,500 less than the next most expensive version – which makes it one of the cheapest models in its segment.

Thanks to a 60kWh battery, the new Comfort Range version will return up to 260 miles from a charge, against the 385 miles you’d get from a higher-spec version. Coupled to a 167bhp electric motor, the Scenic can go from 0-60mph in 8.4 seconds.

All cars get alloy wheels as standard

The Scenic comes accompanied by a maximum charging rate of 130kW, which means that a 15 to 80 per cent charge could be conducted in 32 minutes.

Guillaume Sicard, Country Head UK & Managing Director Renault Brand UK, said: “Renault is committed to democratising EV ownership and introducing the new 60kWh battery Comfort Range version was a logical decision, bringing our latest all-electric SUV within reach of a wider array of car buyers.

“With a range of up to 260 miles, it offers a great blend of value and usability to all customers, whether private, business or purchasing via Motability.”

Despite its value-focused price, the Scenic is also accompanied by a wide number of standard features including 19-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, front and rear LED lights and electrically-retracting door handles.

Inside, there’s a 12.3-inch driver information display and a 12-inch infotainment screen which uses Google’s Automotive software which includes Maps, Assistant and Google Play store as standard. There’s also automatic air conditioning, heated front seats and steering wheel and automatic wipers all included from the off.

The new Renault Scenic E-Tech in Comfort Range specification is available to order now.