Classic Ferrari Dino GTS once owned by Led Zeppelin manager heads to auction

A 1973 Ferrari 246 Dino GTS which was once owned by Led Zeppelin’s manager Peter Grant is going under the hammer at auction later this month.

With just 1,007 miles on the clock, the GTS is one of only 235 right-hand-drive models sold in the UK between 1972 and 1974. It was delivered to Grant in 1973, finished in ‘Rosso Bordeaux’ with a brown leather interior making it one of only 114 examples finished in this combination.

The Dino has just 1,007 miles on the clock

Grant owned and drove the Dino for nearly three years before selling it to its next owner. During its years on the road, the GTS has been painstakingly maintained, with receipts being present for rebuilt suspension, brakes and the installation of a high-torque starter motor. The radiator was also completely overhauled and a new header tank was also fitted.

However, it retains its period-correct ‘Cromodora’ alloy wheels, instrumentation and controls while a full history file – including correspondence with the Ferrari factory in Maranello, Italy, and a first logbook with Peter Grant’s name on it – accompanies this high-end model.

The interior has been kept entirely original

It’s being auctioned by Car & Classic, with bidding opening on February 22 and closing on February 29. It’s accompanied by an estimate of between £275,000 and £350,000.

Car & Classic head of editorial Dale Vinten said: “With many members of Led Zeppelin known to enjoy their fair share of supercars, including many Ferraris, this Dino formerly owned by Peter Grant is a cherished, usable example with a proven history.

“It’s not just a car; it’s a piece of rock history, a fantastic piece of Led Zeppelin memorabilia, and a lovely example of a collectable 246 Dino GTS – it’s something that everyone can hopefully appreciate carries significant importance.”