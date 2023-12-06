Suzuki reveals new Swift with design and interior overhaul

Suzuki has revealed the next-generation version of its Swift supermini, which brings significant styling and interior enhancements to the firm’s popular small car.

The last generation of Swift arrived in 2017, and with no major changes since, it is now one of the oldest cars in its segment. Following a closely-related concept version being shown at October’s Tokyo motor show, the production version for Europe has now been revealed.

Set to arrive in the UK in Spring 2024, the new Swift gets a more distinctive look than its predecessor, with a more rounded gloss black grille and L-shaped daytime running lights. A contrasting ‘floating’ roof is also included, while two bright new colours are available – Frontier Blue and Cool Yellow.

The Swift’s interior gets a significant overhaul. (Suzuki)

The interior is quite a significant redesign, however, and aims to address the main weakness of its predecessor. There’s a larger nine-inch touchscreen with wireless smartphone mirroring for the first time along with a more premium interior finish throughout.

Like the outgoing Swift, there will be no electric option, but instead a new 1.2-litre mild-hybrid petrol engine. Suzuki promises more responsiveness along with improved fuel economy and lower CO2 emissions, though no figures have yet been revealed.

The firm has confirmed that an AllGrip four-wheel-drive version will continue to be offered, something which is unique in its class. There’s no word on whether the more performance-oriented Swift Sport will return as part of this new generation.

Further information and pricing for the Suzuki Swift is expected to be revealed early next year, which is likely to start from around £20,000.