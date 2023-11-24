New Porsche Panamera arrives with more tech and greater levels of comfort

Porsche has unveiled its third-generation Panamera, introducing a range of new technologies and chassis revisions to the performance model.

Set to arrive on the roads in March next year, the Panamera will be offered with a variety of engine choices, including a V6 petrol and a range-topping V8 plug-in hybrid. That latter model develops an impressive 671bhp enabling a 0-60mph time of 3.1 seconds and a top speed of 196mph.

However, a larger battery means that the Panamera plug-in hybrid can now manage up to 56 miles of electric-only range – an increase on the 39 miles available on the previous PHEV model. A new 11kW on-board charger also means that the Panamera plug-in hybrid can be charged up in two hours and 39 minutes.

The Panamera comes with dual-chamber air suspension to help deliver a comfortable yet supported ride, but a new addition is Porsche’s Active Ride suspension system which is now available on E-Hybrid models. It’s able to actively change and adapt the car’s ride to suit the conditions, stiffening or softening the relevant dampers depending on the situation. It can even help to lift the car by 5.5cm automatically when opening a door to aid entry and exit.

Inside, the Panamera features many of the features debuted on the latest Cayenne, including a large central infotainment system and an optional 10.9-inch display for the passenger which can relay information such as vehicle performance data or even video streaming. However, to avoid distraction, the screen cannot be seen from the driver’s seat.

The interior gets far more displays than before

The exterior of the Panamera represents an evolution of the design of the predecessor. There are now chrome-plated tailpipes in dark bronze, while optional central-lock wheels can be specified. All versions get Matrix LED headlights as standard, too, while an upgraded HD Matrix LED headlight setup can be added as an option.

Prices for the new Panamera start from £79,500, rising to £141,400 for the top-spec Turbo E-Hybrid model.