Skoda adds more power to range-topping Enyaq vRS

Skoda Enyaq vRS

Skoda has boosted the power of its performance-orientated electric Enyaq vRS model while increasing charging speed and adding extra range.

The Enyaq vRS now produces 335bhp – up 40bhp on the previous model – which enables a 0-60mph time of 5.3 seconds. The Enyaq vRS retains the dual-motor setup of its predecessor, too, which helps to give more traction in all conditions.

The infotainment has been given clearer and easier to navigate graphics

Plus, thanks to a refining of the electric motors and the inclusion of new power management software, the Enyaq vRS Coupe can now return up to 340 miles of range, representing a 16-mile increase. The SUV version, meanwhile, benefits from a 15-mile increase to a total of 336 miles. These increases come even though the battery remains the same size at 77kWh.

Skoda has also increased the maximum charge speed that can be accepted by the Enyaq vRS from 135kW to 175kW. As a result, a 10 to 80 per cent charge can be conducted in eight minutes less than before for a total time of 28 minutes.

The vRS uses a dual-motor setup

The Enyaq vRS also benefits from more equipment than before, including rear USB-C charging points, rear window blinds and both travel and speed assist systems. The main infotainment screen has also been updated to make it ‘easier to use and deliver more information’ with the menus cleaned up so that they’re simpler to use on the move. The navigation graphics have also been redesigned.

Skoda now offers two optional packs for the Enyaq vRS. Advanced – which costs £2,035 – adds a head-up display, heated rear seats, a heated front windscreen and a full Canton sound system. Meanwhile, the Maxx package – which costs £3,980 – brings features such as a massage function for the driver’s seat, dynamic chassis control and a three-spoke heated multi-function steering wheel among other functions.