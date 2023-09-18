Car insurance for young drivers rises by £594 year-on-year

Mileage rates

The cost of car insurance for young drivers has soared by £594 in just a year, new research has found.

The average premium now stands at £1,792, representing a significant year-on-year increase from the £1,198 drivers aged under 24 would pay in August 2022. Car insurance now represents 63 per cent of the total car running costs for young drivers, with Compare the Market – which compiled the research – stating that higher car insurance premiums may be coming, in part, due to repair cost inflation.

Julie Daniels, motor insurance expert at Compare the Market, said: “Many young drivers will be worried about the soaring cost of car insurance in recent months. When combined with the wider cost-of-living crisis, more expensive insurance premiums could mean that driving becomes prohibitively expensive for lots of young people.

“For those looking to save money on their car insurance, it is a good idea to shop and compare policies to see if there is a cheaper deal available. Switching to a telematics policy may also be a more affordable option for some young motorists.”