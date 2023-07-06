Dacia confirms it will introduce ‘Europe’s most affordable electric car’ to the UK in 2024

Dacia has announced that it is introducing its affordable compact EV, called the Spring, to the UK next year, and will likely become the cheapest new electric car sold here.

The Dacia Spring has been on sale since 2021 and takes the title of Europe’s most affordable electric car. Priced from around €20,000 (£17,150) in other European countries, it comfortably undercuts other electric cars, and more than 120,000 have already been sold as a result. For comparison, currently the cheapest new EV in the UK – the MG4 – costs £26,995.

Despite the UK being a big market for Dacia, the firm has continued to postpone the Spring’s introduction to Britain. But the Renault-owned brand has now confirmed the introduction of an ‘all-new version’ in 2024, which promises ‘significant improvements’ in its design and equipment.

It will be an ‘all-new’ version of the Spring that will come to the UK. (Dacia)

The current Dacia Spring can seat five, yet at 3.73m long, is smaller than a Mini Hatch. Designed for cities, the Spring uses a small 44bhp electric motor and 27kWh battery allowing for a 140-mile range. It’s expected that the next version will boast a slightly larger battery and additional power.

Luke Broad, Dacia brand director for the UK, said: “We are thrilled that the Dacia Spring will come to the UK in 2024. It will certainly be worth the wait! It will literally plug a gap in the UK electric car market for a highly usable, quality EV that won’t break the bank and which makes electric vehicle ownership more realistic than ever.

“With over 120,000 customers already sold on the Spring’s unbeatable, ‘no-nonsense’ blend of value, efficiency and durability, UK car buyers can look forward to an EV that’s perfectly aligned to their mobility requirements and, importantly, is done the Dacia way.”

More than 120,000 examples of the Spring have been sold to date. (Dacia)

Insights from the Dacia Spring’s existing users show most daily commutes in the car are less than 20 miles, and covered at an average speed of 16mph. Most drivers also charge the car at home for an average time of 3.5 hours.