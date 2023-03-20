Kia’s Concept EV5 previews upcoming electric SUV

Kia EV5

Kia has followed on from the release of its recent EV9 electric seven-seater with a new, more compact model.

Called the EV5, it continues on from the EV9 and the smaller EV6, with all three incorporating Kia’s new ‘Opposites United’ design direction which will come to play a part in all of the Korean firm’s new models in the future.

The concept wears 21-inch alloy wheels

Revealed at Kia Chinese EV Day, the EV5 Concept previews a model that will be launched in China ‘later this year’. Kia has yet to confirm whether it’ll be heading to European markets, too, though it has stated that ‘details regarding any future plans for the other global markets will be made in due course’.

Up front, it’s got a new interpretation of Kia’s ‘Tiger Nose’ grille, while a new ‘Star Map’ lighting design is present too. The whole car is also finished in a new matte green colour, while 21-inch alloy wheels complete the design. A small roof spoiler – fitted to aid aerodynamics – is also included.

The new Kia EV5 Concept is here

Inside, there’s a completely flat floor to help maximise in-car space, while clever swivel seats allow occupants to make the most of their surroundings. To help tie in with the car’s eco focus, the EV5 also incorporates a number of ‘green’ materials such as seaweed extract and recycled PET bottles for the seats, doors, dashboard and headliner.

The concept features a full wraparound infotainment display, too, while the steering wheel is more square in design than ‘conventional’ versions. It’s not clear whether these features will filter through to the production version.