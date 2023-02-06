Driving a BMW makes you less attractive, according to Valentine's survey

The results of a survey suggest certain car-related behaviours give people the "ick!"

And if there's anyone out there who kisses their car goodnight, that's quite high up the list of things that give people the 'ick'.

The 'ick' is a new way to describe the moment when an attraction to a current or potential partner quickly switches to a feeling of disgust - often due to specific behaviour.

A survey by Scrap Car Comparison asked 2000 people what they thought were the worst things a driver could do, and the most 'unattractive' car they could own.

The below five cars did not fare brilliantly when it came to attractiveness, according to Scrap Car Comparison's research.

BMW Fiat Skoda Smart Audi

Here are the most off-putting driving behaviours, with getting behind the wheel after drinking ranked number one: