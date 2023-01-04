Aston Martin confirms new DBS 770 Ultimate

Aston Martin DBS Ultimate

Aston Martin has confirmed that it will be producing a limited run, final edition version of its DBS flagship.

Though details are thin for now – ahead of the car being revealed in ‘early 2023’ – Aston Martin has stated that the V12 twin-turbocharged engine in the DBS will be tuned up to 760bhp, representing a significant hike on the 715bhp you’ll get from the regular car. The 770 in the car’s name references the Ultimate’s output in PS.

Even the standard DBS will manage the 0-60mph sprint in just 3.2 seconds – with power sent to the rear wheels via an eight-speed automatic gearbox – so it’s likely that the Ultimate version will be able to shave this time down even further.

As a limited-edition version, just 499 examples of the Ultimate will be produced, according to Aston. The British firm has also stated that it will act as the ‘ultimate finale to a bloodline’, which suggests that the DBS nameplate won’t be returning to an Aston Martin vehicle. The DBS badge was first used in 1967, before being resurrected in 2007 as a more focused version of the firm’s DB9.

Even though the standard DBS is capable of generating up to 180kg of downforce at its 211mph top speed, there’s a good chance that Aston Martin engineers will increase this on the Ultimate given the car’s additional performance. Expect additional aerodynamic tweaks and lighter materials across the board.