Hyundai’s Ioniq 6 will start from £46,745

Ioniq 6

Hyundai has announced full pricing for its stylish Ioniq 6 electric car.

Priced from £46,745, the Ioniq 6 will be available in either rear- or all-wheel-drive form, delivering 225bhp in the former or 321bhp in the latter. Thanks to a large 77kWh battery, it’s able to return up to 338 miles of electric range in the rear-wheel-drive version and a still-respectable 322 miles in the all-wheel-drive variant.

It’s also got a battery heating system fitted as standard, which makes sure that the battery is at its optimum charging temperature at all times, too. The Ioniq 6 also features vehicle-to-load technology, which gives drivers the option to charge or power devices via a conventional three-pin plug.

There’s a full-width light bar at the rear of the car

The Ioniq 6 will also be the first Hyundai to incorporate over-the-air software updates. This feature allows the car to be automatically updated remotely, removing the need for the driver to take it to a garage.

All cars start at Premium grade and get 20-inch alloy wheels as standard, as well as heated front and rear seats, a 12.3-inch infotainment system with both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and front and rear LED lights. Step up to Ultimate grade – priced from £50,245 – and you’ll find ‘relaxation’ front seats with ventilation equipped alongside an electric sunroof, surround-view parking camera and a Bose premium audio system.

There are also 11 exterior colours to choose from, with ‘Byte Blue Pearl’ being the only no-cost option. Metallic finishes bring a £585 price tag, while opting for a matt shade will cost £685.