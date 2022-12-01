Volvo updates electric XC40 and C40 with longer range

Volvo has revised its electric XC40 and C40 Recharge models, making various powertrain tweaks to maximise the range.

An electric version of the popular XC40 was introduced last year, with Volvo following it on later in the year with a coupe-styled C40 version. Competition is fierce in this class, however, with the Swedish firm now making a number of changes to the two cars to expand their appeal.

A key change is that Volvo has switched the drivetrain type on Single Motor versions from front- to rear-wheel-drive. This is likely done to maximise efficiency, with a number of other EVs adopting a rear-wheel-drive layout, including the Kia EV6 and Volkswagen ID.4.

Single Motor versions are now rear-wheel-drive, rather than front. (Volvo)

These Single Motor versions pack a slight 7bhp uplift in power, and though its 67kWh usable battery remains the same, these changes have improved the XC40’s range from 263 to 285 miles, while the sleeker C40’s range improves from 271 miles on a full charge to 294 miles.

On the more powerful Twin Motor versions, the dynamics will have changed slightly, with the rear wheels now having a more powerful motor than the front, while Volvo has also increased the battery size marginally from 75kWh to 78kWh (usable capacity). Power, however, remains the same at 402bhp.

With the XC40, the range jumps from a significant 257 miles to 312 miles, while the C40 can now manage 316 miles on a charge – up from 278.

Range of the updated Volvo C40 Twin Motor, up from 278 miles previously.

The other change is that Volvo has increased the maximum charging speed up to 200kW, helping to reduce charging times – a 10 to 80 per cent DC rapid charge can now take just 27 minutes across both battery sizes.

Each model is offered in three trim levels – Core, Plus and Ultimate – with prices starting from £46,505 for the XC40 and £48,355 for the C40.