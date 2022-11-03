Boycie’s Jaguar E-Type from Only Fools and Horses heads to auction

Boycie E-Type

Boycie’s Jaguar E-Type from Only Fools and Horses is set to go under the hammer at auction this month.

Offered by Hampson Auctions, the famous model – which starred in the ‘Go West Young Man’ episode of the hit series – was ‘borrowed’ by the show’s stars Del Boy and Rodney from Boycie for a journey to London’s West End, before being crashed.

A blue interior contrasts the white exterior (Hampson Auctions)

Thankfully, the incident was completely staged and the E-Type remained in perfect condition. First registered in November 1973, the V12-powered Series 3 Roadster is finished in Old English White with a blue leather interior. It’s got period-correct chrome wire wheels, too.

It currently has 80,075 miles on the clock, while the vendor considers it to all be in ‘good’ condition. It has had two owners from new and is said to have led a ‘relatively quiet life’ after its brief stint in the limelight.

The signature of the late John Challis is under the boot lid (Hampson Auctions)

It’s accompanied by a whole host of Only Fools and Horses-related memorabilia, including a number of videos, signed photographs and a scale model of the E-Type autographed by both Sir David Jason – who played Del Boy – and John Challis, who starred as Boycie. The underside of the car’s boot lid also carries Boycie’s signature.