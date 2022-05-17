Maserati confirms Cielo name for upcoming MC20 convertible

Maserati MC30 Cielo

Maserati’s new MC20 convertible will wear the Cielo name when it is fully unveiled on May 25.

The Italian for ‘sky’, the Cielo name will adorn a car that has been entirely created in Italy and produced at the firm’s Viale Ciro Menotti site alongside the hard-top coupe version.

The MC20 Convertible has been shown leaving Maserati’s factory in prototype guise

>w

Though performance figures have yet to be released, it’s likely that the Cielo will bring the same kind of acceleration as the standard MC20. With a 3.0-litre twin-turbocharged V6 engine producing around 621bhp and 730Nm of torque, the coupe MC20 can manage 0-60mph in around 2.7 seconds – so it’s likely that the drop-top will be close to this acceleration figure.

The car’s platform has been designed to allow for both coupe and convertible bodystyles from the very start, meaning that there is very little required to convert the MC20 into a drop-top.

Wait for it. ...Beyond the sky....Introducing the MC20… Discover more on Wednesday 25 May. — Maserati (@Maserati_HQ) May 16, 2022

Again, going off the coupe car, the convertible MC20 is likely to feature a stripped-back interior, with a pair of 10-inch screens giving key information to the driver, with the other giving access to media and navigation functions. Other features include wireless smartphone charging and a drive mode selector to allow the driver to tailor the car’s setup to the road or environment.