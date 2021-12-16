Britain’s most reliable used cars revealed

Suzuki Vitara

A new survey has highlighted the best and worst used cars when it comes to reliability.

The What Car? Used Car Reliability Survey analysed feedback from 16,328 owners to rate the most reliable cars aged between six and 15 years old. It includes 27 brands and 139 different models.

The survey asked owners if their vehicle had gone wrong in the past 12 months and, if so, how long these repairs took and how much they cost. The overall score was then given as a percentage.

Three models scored a perfect 100 per cent for reliability – the most recent version of the Ford Mondeo and Suzuki Vitara alongside the previous-generation Nissan Leaf.

The Vitara was a showcase for Suzuki’s reliability as a whole, too, with the brand scoring an overall rating of 97 per cent. At the other end of the spectrum sat Citroen and Land Rover, with the lowest scores of 71.8 per cent and 65.3 per cent respectively.

Electric and hybrid cars were rated as the most dependable too, with an average class reliability score of 92.2 per cent. The What Car? research also showed that small SUVs averaged 86.8 per cent in the reliability stakes, while luxury SUVs scored 69.5 per cent. Out of all luxury SUVs, the Porsche Macan came out on top with a score of 88.1 per cent, contrasting the 43.4 per cent returned for the 2004-2017 Land Rover Discovery.

Of the drivers surveyed, 26 per cent with cars aged six to 15 years had experienced a fault, with just 15 per cent of these rectified for free. Though 56 per cent of repair bills were less than £500, six per cent had to pay more than £1,500 to have their cars fixed.

Steve Huntingford, What Car? editor, said: “Used car prices have been pushed up by increased demand caused by the computer chip shortage and other new car supply issues. With many models costing a third more than they did a year ago, it’s more important than ever to pick a dependable model that won’t land you with a constant stream of expensive repair bills.