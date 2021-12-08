Radford Lotus Type 62-2 undergoes final track testing with Jenson Button at the wheel

Radford Type 62-2

The Radford Lotus Type 62-2 has undergone final dynamic testing at the Lotus test track in Hethel, Norfolk, with former F1 champion Jenson Button at the wheel.

Conducted ahead of first customer deliveries commencing in 2022, the testing phase allowed the Type 62-2 to stretch its 3.5-litre V6 engine. Coupled with a low dry weight of under 1,000kg, the engine allows the Radford to achieve 0-60mph in under three seconds and reach an electronically limited top speed of 186mph. It’ll also crack the 0-124mph sprint in just 8.4 seconds.

Jenson surveys the car with Ant Anstead

Jenson Button said: “To finally drive the type 62-2 for the first time was obviously a very special moment, the cockpit already feels like home! The car felt great, well balanced in high and low-speed corners and ran faultlessly all day which is the perfect base for the months of setup tweaking that will follow for me. We want to ensure that this car is a pure driver’s car that pays both due respects to the DNA of Lotus but also delivers the luxury of a Radford.”

Utilising Lotus technology, the Type 62-2 incorporates upgraded pistons and con-rods, as well as adjustable coil spring suspension and a six-speed manual transmission. It’s also crafted from carbon fibre layered over a lightweight aluminium chassis.

Roger – How do you wanna test the new Radford Type 62/2? @JensonButton – On a track With Fittipaldi’s JPS Type 72 Lotus? Roger – hold my beer…… Coming soon to @discoveryplus pic.twitter.com/8wt5qCaob3 — Ant Anstead (@AntAnstead) December 8, 2021

The Type 62-2 has been made using classic coachbuilding techniques. Based upon a Lotus sports car with a bespoke body on top, the model pays homage to the 1960s original. In total, just 62 examples will be made.

Clive Chapman, managing director of Classic Team Lotus and son of Lotus founder Colin Chapman, said: “Seeing this modern Radford Lotus Type 62-2 in action on the Hethel track today has been really very special. The way it has taken the spirit and legacy of the original Type 62, combined it with the iconic JPS livery, and revived it for the modern day sports car enthusiast is an admirable achievement.”