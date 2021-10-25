Seat creates special Ibiza with built-in nightclub

Seat Ibiza Nightclub

Seat has captured some of the excitement of an Ibiza nightclub within its compact supermini.

Billed as the world’s smallest nightclub, the bespoke Ibiza has been fully kitted out with a range of features over the standard car. This includes a full DJ setup, with mixing decks powered by one of the car’s USB-C ports and connected to the Ibiza’s infotainment setup.

Sound is then played through the car’s 300-watt, seven-speaker Beats Audio system, while the current track is displayed via the central 9.2-inch infotainment system.

A fully-stocked mocktail bar is fitted in the boot

Plus, in addition to the car’s standard-fit ambient lighting, the nightclub Ibiza utilises a variety of strobe and LED lights to boost the night-out feel. In the back, the Ibiza’s 355-litre boot has been converted to incorporate a mocktail bar with a variety of drink-making equipment.

The car’s opening night took place at Brighton Beach, where guests were met with a red carpet leading the way to the entrance to the Ibiza.

Behind the decks was DJ and TV reality star Woody Cook, who said: “It may not be the largest crowd I’ve ever seen, but the ability to DJ in any location at any time means the possibilities are endless! From Brighton Beach to the Scottish Highlands, the only limiting factor is your imagination.