Pagani Huayra R arrives as track-only supercar

Pagani Huayra R

Pagani has unveiled an extreme version of its Huayra supercar – the Huayra R.

Limited to just 30 examples – with each costing €2.6 million (around £2.3 million) plus taxes – the Huayra R is restricted to track use only, much like the Zonda R which came before it.

Just 30 Huayra R models will be produced

Utilising a naturally-aspirated 6.0-litre V12, the Huayra R sends power to the rear wheels through a six-speed sequential ‘dog ring’ gearbox. Thanks to a carbon fibre monocoque, the R isn’t just stiffer than the road car but lighter too, weighing in at just 1,050kg dry.

A range of performance components have been fitted to ensure that the Huayra R is as capable as possible on the circuit, including Brembo carbon-ceramic brakes, lightweight forged 19-inch alloy wheels and super-sticky Pirelli tyres. Even the R’s exhaust is special, utilising tubular alloy which is one-third of the thickness of a conventional road car’s system. It’s coated in ceramic to protect the engine bay, too.

The cabin boasts a multifunction steering wheel through which the driver can change various aspects of the car’s setup, including traction control and ABS mapping.