The new Volkswagen Golf R packs 316bhp and drift mode

MotorsPublished: Last Updated:

All-wheel-drive hot hatch has been updated for the latest generation.

Volkswagen Golf R
Volkswagen Golf R

The flagship Volkswagen Golf has been relaunched for the model’s eighth-generation, with the R now packing 316bhp and a special ‘drift mode’.

The R has earned a reputation as one of the best hot hatches on sale, thanks to a grippy all-wheel-drive system, impressive performance and affordable finance deals.

For the new Golf, Volkswagen has given the R more power than before, with the 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol unit making almost 20bhp more. It can accelerate to 60mph in 4.5 seconds and has a top speed of 155mph.

Volkswagen Golf R
(VW)

On the outside, the Golf has been given a sporty makeover, with an R-specific body kit, high-gloss black elements, and an illuminated blue bar above the grille.

Equipment includes 18-inch alloy wheels, matt chrome mirror housings, blue brake callipers, and lowered ride height. Buyers can choose to have 19-inch wheels with two different finishes or semi-slick track tyres.

Inside, there’s a 10-inch infotainment system, digital instrument cluster, sports seats, leather steering wheel and carbon-look panels.

Volkswagen Golf R
(VW)

The all-wheel-drive system is a new design that can distribute the torque between the axles to give the most grip and make the car more agile. Selectable drive modes change the way the system works, with a new Drift mode that can put all power to the rear.

As well as dropping the ride height by 20mm, the suspension system has been updated to be stiffer than before, while the driving dynamics software has also been improved.

The new Volkswagen Golf R will be available to order in Europe from November 5.

Motors

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News