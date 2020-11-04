MG is back in the Irish market selling only plug-in electric models

MG5 EV and ZS EV

MG is returning to the Irish market, but will only be selling its plug-in hybrid and electric models.

The move will see the MG5 EV, MG HS Plug-in and MG ZS EV form the model line-up for Ireland.

The MG ZS EV has seen a huge uptick in sales for the brand thanks to the fact it’s one of the most affordable electric vehicles on sale today, despite boasting a decent range of 163 miles.

This will be the first MG on sale in Ireland in November, followed by the new MG5 EV, which is a mid-sized estate, and the MG HS plug-in hybrid SUV.

(MG)

Frank Keane Group, which has run dealerships in the country for more than 50 years, will run operations in the region.

Buyers in Ireland will still benefit from the same seven-year warranty used in the UK.

Billy Riordan, CEO of the Frank Keane Group, said: “We are absolutely thrilled to be getting involved with MG as its Irish partner. It is a really exciting time for this growing brand which has such a rich history. The Frank Keane Group started its life in motor distribution over 50 years ago and we look forward to this next step in our journey.”

Gregory Webb, head of business development for European right-hand-drive markets, added: “We are delighted to be working with the Frank Keane Group to bring the electric-only MG brand to Ireland.