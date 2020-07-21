Lamborghini reveals Aventador SVJ Xago to launch virtual personalisation service

Lamborghini has launched its new virtual Ad Personam personalisation service by revealing the limited-edition Aventador SVJ Xago.

The new model will be limited to just 10 examples, and is only available to customers who use the new virtual service.

Ad Personam is Lamborghini’s bespoke division, which allows customers to create unique examples of the firm’s cars, choosing paint and materials in more complex combinations than are available through the basic buying process.

(Lamborghini)

The firm says more than half of its cars have at least one design detail from this division, a number that has tripled in the past three years. Under the new virtual service, customers are linked to the Ad Personam studio through video and can talk with staff either from their local Lamborghini dealership or another location.

The Aventador SVJ is Lamborghini’s most hardcore version of its top level supercar, while the Xago edition expands on the firm’s hexagonal design theme and is said to be inspired by the ‘hexagon cloud shapes at the North Pole on the planet Saturn’.

Unique design elements for this model include a fading hexagonal silver paint and gloss black alloy wheels. The interior has a unique ‘hexagonita’ theme and contrasting colours.

We created a Virtual Ad Personam studio that offers consulting sessions to clients to personalise their #Lamborghini. With this, we also present the 10-piece exclusive Aventador SVJ Roadster Xago Edition. Read more: https://t.co/C8w5w4NkjR#AventadorSVJRoadsterXagoEdition pic.twitter.com/g2l8q9AgHH — Lamborghini (@Lamborghini) July 17, 2020

Giovanni Perosino, chief commercial officer at Lamborghini, said: “Lamborghini is always thinking dynamically about the best solutions to challenges, and our new virtual Ad Personam studio consultations have been carefully devised to support clients who, in times where we are all cautious about international travel, still want the special, one-to-one experience of creating an entirely personalised car.

“We still look forward to welcoming clients to Sant’ Agata Bolognese in the future but we expect more than 150 Ad Personam consultations to take place virtually within this year, and continuing as an option for the future.”