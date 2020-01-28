Mercedes-Benz reveals pricing and specifications for all-electric eVito van

Mercedes-Benz has opened up order books for its eVito electric van, with prices starting at £39,895 excluding VAT.

With a 41kWh battery onboard, the German van boasts 114bhp and 300Nm of torque, delivered to the front wheels. Mercedes says it’s capable of 92 miles between charges, with a flat-to-full plug-in taking six hours.

Two lengths are offered in the eVito line-up, a short- and long-wheelbase variant dubbed L2 and L3 respectively by Mercedes-Benz. It says the former offers a 6m3 cargo area and a payload of 923kg, while the latter boasts 6.6m3 and 898kg.

Like the standard Vito range, the eVito kicks off in Pure grade. Equipment on this model includes hill start assist, heated exterior mirrors, sliding doors on either side, wood flooring, a heated driver’s seat and a four-metre charging capable. The aforementioned starting price applies to the Pure L2 model, while Pure L3 variants command a £40,415 excluding VAT asking cost.

Building on Pure is the range-topping Progressive trim. This adds body-coloured bumpers, wheel covers, front fog lights, automatic headlights, a 75mph speed limiter, lumbar support and power-folding mirrors. L2 variants are available from £41,600 excluding VAT, while L3 models can be had from £42,120 excluding VAT.

Mercedes-Benz hasn’t confirmed when eVito deliveries are scheduled to begin, despite order books opening.