Jaguar Land Rover makes over-the-air updates standard on all models

Every new Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) model will roll off the production line with over-the-air software update capability.

The move means the British firm’s vehicles will have future-proof software built into them, with owners able to receive updates without having to visit a dealership.

Customers will receive the updates through a micro SIM card in the vehicle, or through their home WiFi connection.

(JLR)

JLR also says that it will offer over-the-air capability to nearly half a million existing owners, with most vehicles built since 2016 able to receive the upgrade. Eligible customers will be contacted by the local dealership to organise a time to have the hardware fitted to enable remote updates.

The firm’s latest infotainment system features a Smartphone Pack, which enables apps to work between the car and the owner’s phone, and Apple CarPlay.

Every new #JaguarLandRover model now has Software-over-the-air capability as standard. This will allow customers to receive future vehicle software updates without having to visit their Retailer- including Touch Pro and Touch Pro Duo infotainment systems.https://t.co/QIp0y4sGDa pic.twitter.com/pfN9I4Q4PT — Jaguar Land Rover (@JLR_News) November 28, 2019

Nick Rogers, director of product engineering, said: “Building on the connected capability of our new Defender, we have made our pioneering software-over-the-air capability for infotainment updates standard on all our vehicles.

“Of course, we want our existing customers to benefit from the latest connected features as well, which is why we are offering them a complimentary upgrade to enable this capability on their vehicles too, together with the latest updates for their Touch Pro and Touch Pro Duo infotainment systems.”