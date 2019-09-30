Bollinger Motors reveals electric B1 and B2 models

Bollinger Motors has revealed its all-electric B1 and B2 models which, it claims, are the world’s first all-electric off-road and on-road trucks.

Built to tackle extreme terrains, both the B1 and B2 have been built with high and low range as standard, 15 inches of ground clearance and 10 inches of wheel travel. They can even carry 5,000lbs of payload and can tow up to 7,500lbs.

Patience is not one of our strong suits. While the new Bollinger electric trucks are painted and perfected, the engineering team pre-builds any subsystems they can before re-assembly. Tick tock tick tock… pic.twitter.com/AG5666XKG1 — Bollinger Motors (@bollingermotors) September 10, 2019

They are powered by a dual-motor electric setup with more than 600bhp and 905Nm of torque. It allows both the B1 and B2 to go from 0-60mph in just 4.5 seconds before hitting a top speed of 100mph.

(Bollinger)

Created in Detroit, the B1 and B2 feature a patented storage pass-through door, which allows the owner to transport far longer items than you could with a standard truck or SUV.

EVERY SQUARE INCH of these electric trucks gets hand-sanded with 400 and sometimes 800 grit paper before paint flies this afternoon. Smoothing the primer coat around hundreds of rivets is no small task. pic.twitter.com/HuoP1LMnY8 — Bollinger Motors (@bollingermotors) September 5, 2019

Robert Bollinger, founder and CEO, said: “It was time we did something new.

“I just wanted to build the best truck without compromise.”

Closing in on completion: The Bollinger B1 and B2 electric truck prototypes. Reveal September 26, 2019Bollinger Motors. Engineering the world's first all electric sport utility truck and all electric pickup truck.SEE FULL VIDEO: https://t.co/6W09Lo8JPw pic.twitter.com/xuZtgooN9n — Bollinger Motors (@bollingermotors) August 21, 2019

However, despite the wealth of off-road tech incorporated into the design of the B1 and B2, both have been created to be fully legal on-road too.

Prices and further specifications have yet to be announced, though Bollinger says that the two models ‘mark a major milestone in the company’s next steps towards production’. It could mean that there’s still some time to wait before a production-ready version arrives.