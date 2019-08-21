Volvo S60 range bolstered with new trim and plug-in hybrid powertrain

Volvo has broadened the appeal of its S60 range, with a plug-in hybrid powertrain now available alongside a range-topping specification.

Introduced to the saloon is the Swedish firm’s ‘T8 Twin Engine’ power unit, combining a 2.0-litre four-cylinder petrol engine with an electric motor. They combine to produce 385bhp, sending the car from a standstill to 60mph in 4.4 seconds.

Volvo claims the car is capable of 176.5mpg on the combined cycle, while emitting 39g/km of CO2. Electric-only driving is also said to be possible for up to 36 miles between charges.

(Volvo)

The T8 powertrain is exclusive to the newly-introduced R-Design Plus trim, which currently tops the S60’s range. This high-spec grade brings a head-up display, shift paddles, part-leather sports seats and ‘Metal Mesh’ inserts to the interior of the car, while the exterior benefits from gloss black trim elements and the option of 18-, 19- or 20-inch alloy wheels.

A petrol ‘T5’ powertrain is also available for R-Design Plus, with these models benefitting from chassis enhancements including stiffer springs, thicker anti-roll bars and a 12mm lower ride height. Volvo says these changes offer ‘a more focused driving experience’.

(Volvo)

Also introduced to the Volvo S60 is the option of adaptive dampers, which can be adjusted on the fly to stiffen the car for a more engaging drive or soften it for the sake of comfort.

Pricing for the Volvo S60 T5 R-Design Plus begins at £37,935, with T8 variants available from £49,805. Order books are now open for both, with deliveries to follow imminently. A T8 Polestar Engineered variant of the S60 will be arriving ‘soon’, according to Volvo, with this version boasting a 399bhp powertrain.