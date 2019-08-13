Mercedes-AMG One hypercar delayed a further two years, rumours suggest

The Mercedes-AMG One hypercar is facing fresh delays as engineers struggle to make the F1-derived engine roadworthy, according to reports.

German motoring publication Auto Motor und Sport says the hypercar’s release has been pushed back to 2021 after initially being scheduled for this year. The latest delay is a further setback for the project – last October, AMG boss Tobias Moers confirmed the One would be delayed until 2020.

(Mercedes-AMG)

Engineers at Mercedes’ performance division are continuing to face issues making the F1-derived engine work for the road, while strict WLTP emissions regulations that come into force on September 1 have thrown a further spanner in the works.

The AMG One uses the 1.6-litre V6 petrol-electric hybrid powertrain from the firm’s Formula 1 car. At launch, Mercedes promised more than 1,000bhp and an 11,000rpm redline via the internal combustion engine and four electric motors.

One of the key hurdles to be overcome is the fact the race engine requires pre-heating before being turned on, which isn’t feasible for road use. Meanwhile, engineers are said to be developing multiple exhaust gas treatment systems to meet emissions regulations.

Auto Motor und Sport quotes an AMG insider as saying: “Both the engine colleagues at Mercedes-AMG’s high-performance powertrain department in England, and Mercedes and AMG in Germany, underestimated the task of this engine.”

Just 275 examples will be made, costing approximately £2.8 million each.