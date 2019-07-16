Two “completely new” Audi RS models due before the end of the year

Two “completely new” models are among six RS variants still to be revealed in 2019 as Audi celebrates 25 years of its performance badge.

The German firm has not revealed which of its models will get the RS treatment for the first time, but the most likely would be the Q8. It’s the ultimate form of the firm’s SUV line-up, so would make a prime candidate for a performance version.

The second model is less obvious. The Q7 would make an ideal choice because it’s mechanically identical to the Q8, though a number of the firm’s smaller SUVs could also be in line for RS variants.

(Audi)

Oliver Hoffmann, managing director of Audi Sport GmbH, said: “Every RS model expresses the passion that we put into developing our high-performance cars.

“For 25 years, our customers have been experiencing the RS models as masterful companions for everyday life that convey pure emotion and maximum driving enjoyment.”

The other four new RS models to be released in 2019 include the new RS6, based on the facelifted A6, and the RS7, based on the latest-generation A7, which was introduced last year.

To celebrate a quarter of a century of RS models, Audi has gathered numerous road-going and motorsport versions of its cars at its Forum visitor centre in Neckarsulm, Germany.

The nameplate began in 1994 with the RS2 Avant, which was co-developed by Audi and Porsche. It used a 2.2-litre turbocharged petrol engine making 311bhp. With high-performance, all-wheel-drive and a practical estate body style, it set the tone for RS models to come.