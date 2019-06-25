Fully electric classic Mustang to make public debut at Goodwood Festival of Speed

A fully electric, British-built version of the iconic ‘60s Ford Mustang will make its public debut at the Goodwood Festival of Speed next month.

Built by start-up firm Charge Cars, a prototype version will be on display in the Michelin Supercar Paddock.

(Charge Cars)

The production model will be built using officially licensed Ford Mustang shells from the 1960s, using electric vehicle components from an EV technology firm called Arrival. Just 499 will be built, each starting at £300,000.

Its performance figures make for highly impressive reading, with peak power reaching 400kW and claimed torque at the wheels of an astonishing 7500Nm. Combined with four-wheel-drive, this contributes to a 3.99-second 0-60mph time and a top speed of 149mph.

It has a 64kWh battery and a claimed range of 200 miles, with DC charging allowing for recharging at a rate of 50kW.

Vadim Shagaleev, Charge Cars chief executive, said: “We are extremely proud to be partnering with Michelin to unveil our fully electric Mustang at the Goodwood Festival of Speed; one of the biggest, most exciting motorsport events in the world.

“Our fully electric Mustang is built not only on cutting edge technology and expertise, but immense passion – from our love of preserving iconic design to our belief in an emission-free future.”