Robbie Williams’ Long 90's Tour at The Halls in Wolverhampton – tickets, times, setlist and more
Global superstar Robbie Williams will perform at Wolverhampton’s Civic Hall on Monday (February 9), as part of his Long 90's tour - here's everything you need to know about tickets, times, setlist, where to go for food and drink, parking and more.
On the tour, he will perform his debut solo number-one album Life Thru A Lens, featuring hits such as Angels and Let Me Entertain You. In addition, Robbie will perform his latest project, BRITPOP, in full.
If you were lucky enough to secure tickets, here's what you need to know...
Where is Robbie performing?
Robbie is performing at University of Wolverhampton at The Civic Hall, North Street, Wolverhampton, WV1 1RD.
Are tickets still available?
Tickets for Robbie’s Wolverhampton show have sold out, but you can keep an eye out here for updates.
Support
Robbie has enlisted some major support acts on previous tours, including Rag'n'Bone Man and the Lottery Winners, so you can expect another big name this time.
Performance times
Doors open 7pm.
Setlist
Robbie will play his latest album BRITPOP in full, as listed below, along with tracks from Life Thru A Lens, including hits such as Angels, Old Before I Die, and Let Me Entertain You.
BRITPOP:
Rocket
Spies
Pretty Face
Bite Your Tongue
Cocky
All My Life
Human
Morrissey
You
It’s OK Until The Drugs Stop Working
Pocket Rocket
How do you get there?
Public Transport
Plan your journey at: tfwm.org.uk/plan-your-journey
National Express West Midlands: Broad Street, Stafford Street and Darlington Street are all well served by the Wolverhampton network of buses and are just a short walk to The Halls.
Booking travel as a group? thetrainline.com/business offers solutions for company groups.
Parking
The venue does not have a car park, but nearby parking options can be found here.
The Civic Centre Car Park located opposite the venue will be open later on event nights. Please refer to the signage within the car park for the stated closing times or call 01902 555568 for further information.
Food & Drink
University of Wolverhampton at The Halls has multiple bars selling alcohol, soft drinks and snacks - the venue is cashless.
Age limits
All customers under 14 must be accompanied by an adult 18+. Age restriction can vary depending on the event itself.
Bag policy and prohibited items
Only one bag is allowed per person. All persons and bags will be subject to search on entry. If you do need to bring a bag, an A4 size bag (297mm x 210mm x 210mm) is permitted.
See here for more FAQs.
Local Bars and Restaurants
Information about bars and restaurants in the city centre can be found here.