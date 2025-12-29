University of Wolverhampton plans to move engineering faculty to former brewery headquarters when Telford campus closes

The university has submitted plans to Wolverhampton Council to convert the old administrative headquarters of the former Springfield brewery intio a new engineering centre.

It forms part of a controversial shake-up which will see the Telford campus close in August next year. The university sports centre at the main Wolverhampton campus closed in August to make way for a planned medical school.

But plans to demolish the landmark School of Art building on the corner of Stafford Street and Ring Road St Peter's appear to have been dashed last week when it was revealed the building had been granted Grade II Listed status.

The proposed extension to the building

The latest plans will see the 19th century head office of the former brewery - also known as Block A - renovated, and an 'unsympathetic' 1940s extension at the rear will be demolished and replaced with a larger, modern extension which will serve as a workshop.