Busy evening for Wellington firefighters as caravan destroyed in blaze

The fire broke out at about 9pm in Crannage Crescent.

Two fire crews from the Wellington station were quickly on the scene and firefigthers put on breathing apparatus to tackle the flames.

They had the blaze under control by 10pm.

A spokesperson for Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said the van was 30 per cent on fire and the caravan 40 per cent ablaze.

Earlier in the evening a crew from Wellington was called out to the town's bus station to deal with a rubbish fire.

They brought the blaze, reported at 6.30pm, under control in 20 minutes.