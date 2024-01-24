Lessons in life will move into the great outdoors at Telford secondary school

Charlton School in Wellington is to use some woodland on its site in Wellington for the project and is asking for help from the community to help kit it out by donating items from tools to craft supplies.

Deputy Head, Anna Vickers said the Forest School Programmed would help Charlton's most vulnerable students, those with additional needs and those with school based anxiety

A piece of woodland between the science garden and tennis courts will host the Forest School Programme.

"We are gearing up to provide an enriching experience for small groups of students, and we need help to make it happen," Mrs Vickers said.

"To ensure that every student gets the most out of this unique opportunity, we've set up an Amazon Wish List with specific items tailored to our Forest Schools curriculum.This is not a school-wide initiative, but rather a chance to create an intimate and immersive learning experience for select students."

"We would love to hear from anyone who wants to support a good cause or from businesses who might be interested in sponsoring equipment. We had a wonderful response to our appeal for the school library last year, we were overwhelmed by the response."

The initial setting up of the Forest School will take place over the February half term.

Anyone who would like to help can see the items that are needed online at amazon.co.uk/hz/wishlist/ls.

"Anyone who makes a contribution will be helping to bring our Forest School vision to life and their generosity will directly impact the quality of education these small groups will receive. Let's come together as a community and nurture the growth of our students in the great outdoors."