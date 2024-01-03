Telford woman 'smelling of alcohol' drove through roadworks and hit parked van at 7am

Alexandra Finch of John Williams Close, Priorslee, "smelled of alcohol" after the crash on January 5 last year and later refused to give a blood specimen to police, a district judge heard.

The 25-year-old had admitted both offences when she appeared at Telford Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

Sara Beddows for the prosecution said: "On January 5 last year, in the morning at around 7.10am, police attended a report of a road traffic collision in Holyhead Road, Wellington.

"A road worker told them that a vehicle driven by Ms Finch had driven through roadworks, hit traffic lights and a stationary works van.

"The defendant got out and walked off from the scene and was found 200 metres from where the collision took place."

She added that after Finch had been taken to hospital and police were told by doctors she was fit to give a specimen of blood for analysis, she refused and was "passively resistant".

Ms Beddows said Finch later claimed to have "no memory" of the incident but had suffered no head injuries in the crash.

"She was also smelling of alcohol," she added.

Finch had previously been convicted of drink driving in August 2021 and was heavily pregnant when she appeared in court on Tuesday. She had not drunk alcohol since she became pregnant, her defence counsel told the judge.

District Judge Kevin Grego told her: "If you have had a skinful and a sleep in between, people think the alcohol magically disappears - it doesn't."

For refusing to give a sample to police he banned her from driving for 42 months, fined her £400 and ordered she pay £460 in court fees and surcharges.

Finch's driving licence was also endorsed for the offence of failing to stop at the scene of an accident.