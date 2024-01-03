Plans to turn former office space above Wellington takeaway into flats are approved

The proposals will see a one-bedroom flat created above Tender Fried Chicken in Church Street.

A new shop front will also be installed, replacement upper floor windows and a new door up to the first floor.

Applicant Ferhan Ozyurek said that the flat will ‘create much-needed affordable housing unit in area where such flats are high in demand’.

“The proposal is to replace existing ground floor shopfront with energy efficiency double glazed aluminium framed shop front and to create an entrance for the proposed first floor flat which would be converted from existing office space,” said the applicant.

“It is also proposed to replace existing upstairs windows with energy efficiency double glazed uPVC windows.

“The replacement of shop front and the upstairs windows to match existing and will not harm the characteristic of the existing building and the conservation area. The proposed flat has been designed to allow maximum natural light to each habitable room.

“In terms of sustainability the new flat will be energy efficient, the thermal elements will be constructed to a high standard in compliance with current building regulations standards.

“Therefore a low level fuel will be required to heat and sustain the new unit. This will ensure the carbon footprint is kept to a minimum.”

Submitted plans show the property with a living/kitchen area, bathroom and double bedroom.

A Telford & Wrekin Council planning officer said that the shop front plans had been changed after built heritage conservation specialists initially objected to the shop front being replaced with a uPVC shop front.

Following discussions with the applicant plans were changed with the front instead being timber and some existing cladding will be removed from the first floor to reinstate original features to the building.

The amendments resulted in the built heritage conservation specialists removing their objection.

Wellington Town Council raised no objection to the proposal.

The planning officer concluded: “Due to the nature of the proposal and the scale of the external changes required, (council) officers are satisfied that the proposal will not result in significantly detrimental harm upon the residential amenity of neighbouring properties.”