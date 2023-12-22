Telford's Callum keeps everyone guessing ahead of The Voice semi-finals

The 29-year-old is one of the 12 semi-finalists - one of three chosen by Sir Tom Jones to represent #TeamTom.

Callum and his family and friends will be watching the ITV show at his house in Wellington, with only his parents and brothers in on the result.

Callum with his brother, Aaron

"We will be watching in the bar/studio that I built at home," he said.

The building profession is a link that Callum and Sir Tom share. The Welsh singing legend worked as a bricklayer before becoming a singing superstar in the 60s.

"Sir Tom chosing me as a semi-finalist blew my mind," Callum said.

"Everyone of #TeamTom were individually brilliant and I was not expecting to be chosen as one of his three semi-finalists at all."

Speaking on Thursday before the finals, he said: "I'm loving all the love and support locally off everybody. Let's try and make it to the final!"

The Voice will air on ITV at 8.10pm.

Looking to be chosen for the finalist are 12 talented singers chosen by the judges Anne-Marie, Olly Murs, Sir Tom Jones and will.i.am.