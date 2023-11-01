MP welcomes railway station ticket office decision hitting the buffers

Mark Pritchard, the Wrekin MP, says he has received written confirmation from West Midlands Trains that the Wellington Station ticket office will stay open and that there will be no change to its opening hours.

During the summer, train operating companies held a public consultation on reducing ticket office services at some stations, including Wellington.

Mr Pritchard says that under West Midlands Trains' proposals, the ticket office at Wellington station would have been closed.

"In its place, West Midlands Trains said that staff would have been deployed to Wellington on a flexible basis to undertake customer service, passenger assistance, safety and general upkeep duties," he said.

In August, Mr Pritchard wrote to West Midlands Railway to raise his concerns and to make the point that this issue is not just about the presence of a staff member at Wellington station, but also about access to the best fares, bathroom facilities, timetable advice, and support for passengers with mobility issues.

Mr Pritchard said: "Staff at railway ticket offices are important to help all passengers buy the right ticket and to help passengers with mobility issues gain access to the station.

"I am pleased the Government has recognised the importance of keeping Wellington ticket office open.

"I understand that ensuring access to the station for elderly people, disabled people, and parents with children in prams or pushchairs was a key factor in the Transport Ministers' decision."

The Wellington ticket office is currently open as follows:

Monday: 07:00 - 13:00, 15:00 - 17:00

Tuesday to Thursday: 07:00 - 13:00

Friday: 07:00 - 13:00, 15:00 - 17:00

Saturday: 08:00 - 13:00

Sunday: Closed

West Midlands Trains has been asked for comment.