Redevelopment planned for landmark town-centre building

1 Walker Street in Wellington is set to be redeveloped.

The Wellington Towns Fund project will see 1 Walker Street "preserved" and developed in a way that is "sympathetic to the history of the building and its surrounding area," according to Telford & Wrekin Council.

The scheme is intended to bring the building, which is in Wellington's conservation area, back into "active use".

The building will need to be vacant for the redevelopment to go ahead, meaning the current ground floor tenants Age UK will need to leave the premises.

Telford & Wrekin Council said that it was working with the charity to find alternative premises.

The council said the funding for the project was secured by the authority in 2019 as part of the national Town’s Fund Initiative.

The historic building which was first occupied by Wellington YMCA in 1913 and once hosted a World Snooker championship game.

The council said the plans for the building will see the upper floors renovated to deliver new homes for rent.

The ground floor will be fully refurbished ground floor with the aim of "providing an attractive commercial opportunity".

A statement from the council said: "The project will continue the revitalisation of Wellington town centre’s retail sector and bring high quality living space into the heart of the town. It will link with the council’s Pride in Our High Streets initiative as well as with Levelling Up funding that the council has successfully secured from government.

"Together these investments will continue to revitalise the town’s High Street, aligning with changing customer demand and ensuring a vibrant future for local businesses. The focus of investment will centre on Market Square, the Market and the four historic streets of Walker, Church, Bell, Duke and Crown Streets."

Graham Wynn, Chair of Telford's Towns Fund Board, said: "The Wellington Towns Fund project underscores our commitment to transforming this town into a thriving and vibrant community. This strategic investment will not only reshape the retail landscape but also invigorate the local economy, creating opportunities for all."